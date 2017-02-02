Barry Hawkins continued his fine form as he surged into the second round of the German Masters in Berlin.

Hawkins, already a semi-finalist this year in the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, began his latest campaign by beating Michael White 5-1.

Yan Bingtao also eased past Dominic Dale 5-2, and Stuart Bingham completed his 5-3 win over fellow qualifier Zhang Yong with a break of 129 in the clinching frame.

Mark Selby, champion two years ago, whitewashed Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, a century break in frame five helped Ben Woollaston edge a 5-4 thriller against Neil Robertson, and Anthony Hamilton got the better of Mark Williams 5-3.

David Gilbert, at the expense of Marco Fu, and Michael Holt also booked their places in the second round.