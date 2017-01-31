Jimmy White has said he lost everything after a fire at his Epsom home.

The former Masters and UK Championship winner, and six-time World Championship runner-up, posted a picture on Twitter of smoke coming from the building where he has a flat.

He wrote: "Fire at my flat this morning. Everything gone. Gutted. Cue was in car and most importantly no one hurt."

White's long-time friend Kevin Kelly also posted a picture that showed a window frame hanging down from the third-room residence with fire engines in attendance.

He wrote: "Shocking scenes in Alexandra road Epsom this morning", adding "Jimmys flat on fire".

White, 54, is due to play in the German Masters this week.

It is understood that despite the damage to his home, White was travelling out to Germany for the tournament.