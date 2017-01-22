Ronnie O’Sullivan fought back from 4-1 down against Joe Perry to tie the Masters final 4-4 ahead of tonight’s concluding session at Alexandra Palace, London.

Perry built a three-frame lead with breaks of 74, 72, 53 and 115 but defending champion O’Sullivan won the final three frames of the session to leave it all-square with the match resuming at 7pm tonight.

It is Perry’s first major final, while O’Sullivan is attempting to win a record seventh Masters title, with Stephen Hendry also on six.

The match is best of 19 frames with a £200,000 winner's prize.