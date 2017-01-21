Joe Perry fought from 5-2 down to defeat Barry Hawkins 6-5 and reach a Masters decider against Ronnie O’Sullivan at Alexandra Palace in London.

Hawkins was leading 5-2 and on the table with Perry needing snookers in the eighth frame and the match looked all but done and dusted.

However, Perry secured a snooker and Hawkins proceeded to miss what looked a simple one-cushion escape and leave a free ball to let Perry back in to clear up and claim the frame and make it 5-3.

Perry then added the next two to level the match, before Hawkins re-grouped to move 50 points up in the deciding frame.

However, his break stalled and a long miss allowed Perry back in to clear to the pink and complete a remarkable recovery to reach his first major final and a showdown with O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan earlier in the day overcame a tip-change drama to see off the challenge of Marco Fu 6-4 in what he described as his ‘best ever’ win.