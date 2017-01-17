A tenacious Marco Fu edged out Judd Trump 6-5 in a high-quality first round match at the Masters in London this afternoon.

Fu fired in three centuries and Trump made two breaks over 100 in a match the latter player led 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4.

The Hong Cue cueman levelled the match at 5-5 with a break of 80 and a composed knock of 102 sealed an unlikely victory and a meeting with Antrim’s Mark Allen in the second round.