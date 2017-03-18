A performance "worthy of the occasion" was what Rory Best asked of his side ahead of Ireland’s 13-9 victory over England at the Aviva Stadium.

And the Ireland captain hailed his side following their record-stopping victory as Joe Schmidt's side battled to a deserved win over the Six Nations champions, who were looking to secure a world record 19th test victory in a row.

“We knew that England were a massive side and we knew that we were going to have to produce a really big performance.

“The boys fronted up, 1 to 23, and the crowd here, as always, were absolutely fantastic.

“And every time England got momentum, the crowd lifted and it was a real big lift for us to stop that.

“It’s something we talked about, the massive bench we have to come on, and make the effort. The boys came on and we fronted up.”

And while England were looking to record back to back grand slams to go with the world record, Best admitted that he was more concerned with the Ireland performance and finishing the campaign on a high.

“We were under a bit of pressure after, perhaps, under-performing last week but credit to those boys.

“England are a fantastic team and they are deserved champions and we’re delighted to beat a team like that today.

“We talked all week that it wasn’t about stopping them doing anything, it was about us producing a performance that was worthy of this team, worthy of this crowd and worthy of the occasion and we’re very happy with that.

“Obviously, we’ll look back at aspects of this campaign that we were not happy with, but that was a bit more like us.”

And Best had no complaints about the overly physical nature of the game, which forced the captain to have a quiet word with the referee, telling the official that he had a responsibility to his team.

“It’s a test match with a lot at stake and there is going to be big hits and both teams fronted up as we knew they would.

“It was physical and it was everything that a Six Nations game would be and everything that it was back when you were growing up watching Ireland-England games. And we didn’t let anyone down today.”

And while Best lauded the overall effort of the team and extended squad, which led to the victory, the Ulster man singled out a couple of young players who made a vital impact in this afternoon’s victory.

“When you look at the impact of the boys who came off the bench; that kick from Luke McGrath just to put them back in the corner again.

“It shows real maturity for guys with little experience and Andrew Conway came on at half-time to win his first cap.

“It’s a squad game and we had to dig deep again.”