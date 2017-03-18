RTÉ rugby analyst Shane Horgan says Ireland’s first half performance at the Aviva Stadium has proven that England aren’t a dominant force.

Joe Schmidt’s side took a 10-3 lead into the changing room at the break and according to the former Ireland wing, England look rattled.

“We’re taking the game to England,” said Horgan “Ireland dominated possession, territory and the penalty count is low. No one in either of those changing rooms are thinking about last week’s performances.” Ireland lost to Wales and England hammered Scotland last weekend.

“It is interesting to see the body language of this England team - they are not the dominant team of last year. The question is can we continue to drive it on.”

Horgan also praised the Irish maul, which helped create the only try of the first half when second row Iain Henderson reached over. Earlier out halves Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell exchanged penalties.

“England will have identified the rolling maul as a weapon and Ireland stopped it last week. That time (for the try) Ireland were confident going for it and they got over the line. That’s shattering for England.”

However, Horgan worried that England would continue to pose a threat to Ireland in the second half, 'particularly from broken play.'

