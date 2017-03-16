CJ Stander doesn’t feel that Ireland have let their standards down since the successful November series despite being out of the Six Nations running with a game to spare.

Ireland recorded their first ever away win over South Africa last June, beat New Zealand for the first time in November before defeating Australia a month later.

Those performances appeared to set a new standard but losses to Scotland and Wales have since deflated the sense of progression in the Ireland team.

Defeat to England on Saturday (5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Radio 1) could potentially see Ireland finish in fifth place.



“No, I don’t think so at all,” said Stander when asked if he thought the players had under-performed since the autumn series.

“I think everyone steps up into what they need to do and comes into the team and works as a collective towards the goal we set for the week.

“Everyone works hard week in, week out. We get pushed hard and we work hard.

“We make small mistakes here and there, we’ve just got to look after the ball.

“At stages in November we were at the top of our game. I think we've made small mistake and errors of judgement [in this tournament] that have cost us a few points.

“It’s just a moment in the game where [the opposition] get an upper hand.

“It’s something that we know we need to fix and work on the rest of this week and going into the year.”

Ireland must take on England without Conor Murray and Rob Kearney, who were both ruled out through injury.



Members of the Ireland camp had spoken during the week about not using the potential to spoil England’s party as motivation, and Schmidt was asked what would they use?

“For individual players there’s opportunity to stake a claim, in a starting XV or in a 23,” he replied.

“There’s long-term rankings that are up for grabs.

“There is, short term, still an opportunity to finish second in the championship, which is a massive thing for us.”

Live Six Nations coverage of Ireland v England on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player (KO 5pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Television coverage begins at 12pm on Saturday with live coverage of Scotland v Italy (KO 12.30pm) and France v Wales (KO 2.45pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player on Saturday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ2 from 5.30pm (KO 5.45pm) on Friday.

Live coverage of Ireland v England (KO 8pm) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 7.50pm on Friday.