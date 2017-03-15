As well as trying to deny England a successive Grand Slam on Saturday, Ireland will also be mindful of the fact that a loss to Eddie Jones' side at the Aviva Stadium could see them drop out of the top band of seeds for the 2019 World Cup.

This weekend's final matches in the RBS 6 Nations are the last that could affect the rankings ahead of the World Cup pool draw in Japan on 10 May.

As it currently stands, the draw bands are:

Band 1: New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

Band 2: Scotland, Wales, South Africa, France

Band 3: Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy

These are the 12 teams that qualified based on their top-three finish in pool play during Rugby World Cup 2015. The other eight teams will be determined by the RWC 2019 qualification process.

Ireland are the only team in the top band at risk of dropping out this weekend. Should Joe Schmidt’s side lose to the English, Wales will replace them in fourth position provided they beat France in Paris.

Meanwhile, Argentina still have a chance of squeezing into the top eight and will do so if Scotland lose by more than 15 points to Italy or if France lose by more than 15 points to Wales.

