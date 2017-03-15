The Ireland's women team to play England in Friday's RBS 6 Nations Grand Slam showdown shows one change from the side that defeated Wales last weekend.

Larissa Muldoon moves from the replacements to start at scrum half in place of Mary Healy.

The remainder of the line-up for the Donnybrook encounter is unchanged as props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan join Leah Lyons in the front row for the fifth successive game.



In the second-row, Sophie Spence will again partner Marie-Louise Reilly, who is set to win her 50th Ireland Cap this Friday.



In the back-row, flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy pack down with Number 8 and Captain Paula Fitzpatrick for their sixth consecutive game in a row.



Out-half Nora Stapleton is partnered by Muldoon at half-back and in the centres, Sene Naoupu will again partner Jenny Murphy.



In the back-three, Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell line out on the wings, with Kim Flood at full-back.

Looking ahead to the clash, Ireland coach Tom Tierney said: "There's a very strong spirit in this squad that's been developing nicely over the last few months and, while the performances to date haven't been as accurate or as clinical as we would have liked, we've ground out four wins in a row to set up a very big game this Friday evening in Donnybrook.

"England are arriving to Dublin on the back of a huge win against Scotland so their confidence will be high, and deservedly so.

"The have shown throughout the Championship that they can score tries from anywhere and they have a strong and skilful pack as well.

"From our point of view, we have a huge opportunity on St Patrick's Day and for us it's about looking to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven't been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, then Friday evening's game should be a great one."

Ireland team to play England: Kim Flood, Hannah Tyrrell, Jenny Murphy, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller, Nora Stapleton, Larissa Muldoon; Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons, Ailis Egan, Sophie Spence, Marie-Louise Reilly, Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy, Paula Fitzpatrick (capt)

Replacements: Ciara O'Connor, Ilse Van Staden, Ruth O'Reilly, Ciara Cooney, Nichola Fryday, Mary Healy, Nikki Caughey, Mairead Coyne

Live coverage of Ireland v England (KO 8pm) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 7.50pm on Friday.