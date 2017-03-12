There'll be no Dublin showdown for the championship.

England trampled all over the Scots on Saturday afternoon to seal the Six Nations title, their bonus-point 61-21 victory enough to put them out of reach of the rest.

Ireland's stinging loss to Wales under the Friday night lights brought with it its own inquest, but although Joe Schmidt's men are still licking their wounds, there's a swift chance for redemption.

Eddie Jones' swaggering team are not only chasing a Triple Crown and Grand Slam on Irish soil, they could also make history by winning a record 19 consecutive Test matches.

"They love spoiling parties - and the party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party," said Jones in the aftermath of the win over Scotland.

It was Ireland that ended the All Blacks' record win streak at 18 last autumn, can we repeat the trick next week?

The RTÉ panel looked ahead to next weekend's humdinger and analysed just how the visiting juggernaut can be stopped.