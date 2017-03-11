England head into today's Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham knowing that victory will deliver a second straight RBS 6 Nations title.

Wales' 22-9 win over Ireland in Cardiff means the reigning champions need only topple the resurgent Scots to secure a second Championship crown in the two years Eddie Jones has been in charge.

A triumph would also keep their Grand Slam defence intact and equal New Zealand's record of amassing 18 successive Test victories.

However, they face the prospect of playing the penultimate round of the Six Nations without Owen Farrell amid escalating concerns over his fitness.

Farrell was unable to take part in the captain's run on Friday due to the unspecified leg injury sustained in training 24 hours earlier and he now faces a race against time to prove he can take part.

The Saracens playmaker, due to start at inside centre, faces a period of intensive rehabilitation in his quest to be ready, with England prepared to make a late call.

"We have before kick-off to make a decision, which means he has at least another 24 hours of recovery ahead of him. We'll make a call as and when we know more," defence coach Paul Gustard said on Friday.

Scotland attack coach Jason O'Halloran reckons the possible introduction of Ben Te'o as Farrell's replacement could cause the Dark Blues just as many problems.

He said: "If Farrell misses out it will change their kicking policy, they won't have as good a kicking option at 12.

"It may mean Mike Brown may need to come in as an exit option to take a bit of pressure off George Ford.

"But I'm sure they have a plan B. Ben Te'o is a really direct and powerful runner who can get over the gain line at 12.

"If they want to play a power game and try to bully us then Te'o could be a really big danger.

"It may be a little unsettling for them, but they've got a quality player to come in for them if Farrell does miss out.

"It will present some different challenges to us, but they've got some real depth and I'm sure Eddie Jones will have a contingency for that.

"Regardless of who they put out, they're a very strong combination."

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Saturday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.