Wales Women 7-12 Ireland Women

Ireland kept their dreams of a second Six Nations Grand Slam alive with victory over a dogged Wales side in Cardiff.

Ireland had the better of a scrappy first half but it wasn't until just before the break that Lindsay Peat finished off a rolling maul to score the game's first try.

Nora Stapleton added the extras and Tom Tierney's team took a seven-point advantage into the interval.

Wales came out fighting in the second half and Peat was sent to the bin as the pressure mounted on Ireland.

Shona Powell-Hughes touched down after a dominant scrum and the sides were level after 43 minutes.

Ireland responded well and looked to have scored again just after the hour but Paula Fitzpatrick was judged to have been held up by the TMO.

From the next play though, Ireland pounced, Hannah Tyrrell brilliantly controlling a loose pass to score in the corner.

Stapleton's conversion attempt fell short but Ireland held out to set up a likely Grand Slam decider with England in Donnybrook next Friday (Live on RTÉ2).

More to follow...