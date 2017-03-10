George North scored two tries as fired-up Wales floored Ireland in Cardiff - and left England one win away from retaining the RBS 6 Nations title.

England will secure Six Nations silverware for a second successive season if they beat Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday after North blew away their closest challengers.

Ireland needed victory to set up a potential title decider against England in Dublin next week, but Wales had other ideas as they triumphed 22-9.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

"This game is insane!!! Absolutely awesome to watch #WALvIRE #topmoment" - Former England centre Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) enjoying a spot of Celtic rivalry.

STAR MAN

GEORGE NORTH

Showed immense character to bounce back from an indifferent championship with two tries. Injured in Italy, North missed the England game before he was heavily criticised for his defence in the Scotland defeat at Murrayfield. But North was a lot more solid defensively against Ireland and two clinical finishes took his Test try tally to 30 in 68 games.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH



Wales' attack has been best described as average during this tournament, but it burst into life after 20 minutes to register one of the tries of the championship. Rhys Webb was the orchestrator as he linked with Scott Williams before throwing a delicious long pass to Leigh Halfpenny. The full-back fed North and the winger still had much to do, but he bulldozed past Ireland pair Keith Earls and Simon Zebo.



OVER TO ENGLAND



Ireland's defeat opened the door for England to claim a second successive RBS 6 Nations title by beating Scotland on Saturday. An England win at Twickenham - even without a bonus point - would take them out of reach of Ireland ahead of their trip to Dublin on the final weekend. Maybe not quite a 'Super Saturday' this time around.

WHO'S UP NEXT

France v Wales (Saturday, March 18)

Ireland v England (Saturday, March 18)