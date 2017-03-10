HT Wales 8-6 Ireland

Johnny Sexton opened the scoring, was forced off the field for a HIA and ended the half in the bin as Wales edged a ferocious first 40 in Cardiff.

Joe Schmidt's side settled far better than a nervy looking Wales, Sexton nailing a sixth-minute penalty following Rhys Webb's high tackle on Robbie Henshaw.

But, slowly, the Dragons bared their claws.

After a cumbersome first ten minutes the expected intensity came in waves.

George North – singled out for particular criticism in the wake of the defeat to Scotland – roared over the line on 21 minutes after excellent combination play between Rhy Webb and Jonathan Williams.

With the natives in full voice and the noise bouncing off every corner of the stadium, Ireland stayed cool.

Sexton was forced off due to an accidental clash with Jonathan Davies, but Jackson once again proved an able deputy.

On the half-hour mark, Conor Murray was left writihing on the turf after taking a tackle awkwardly, North falling on the Munster No 9 who appeared to injure his left arm

He essentially played the final ten minutes of the half one-handed but looked unlikely to merge for the second period.

To compound that, Wales finished the half strongly, and when Sexton was found guilty of killing the ball on the line, Wayne Barnes showed him yellow. Leigh Halfpenny took his penalty, and Wales have the lead.