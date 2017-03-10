16 – Successful kicks at goal that Ireland have landed; Paddy Jackson with 13 and Johnny Sexton with three.

3 – The number of times Wales have beaten Ireland in Cardiff since 1983; they have drawn once and lost 11 times.

2 – Number of Friday night games (from six) that Wales have won.

0 – The number of second-half tries Ireland have conceded in this tournament.

715 – Amount of starting caps in the Ireland line-up; Wales have 714.

50 – Amount of caps Keith Earls will have after kick-off; he’s looking for his fifth try against Wales.

1 – Number of points Sexton needs to reach 300 points in Six Nations; Ronan O’Gara has 557

Live Six Nations coverage of Wales v Ireland on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 7pm on Friday (KO 8.05pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7.45pm and live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland (KO 11.30am) in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player from 11.15am on Saturday.

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy v France (KO 1.30pm) and England v Scotland (KO 4pm) on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 1.20pm on Saturday.

Live coverage of Wales v Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations on RTÉ2 from 6.15pm (KO 6.30pm) on Saturday.