Stuart Lancaster is backing the England team that he developed to win the RBS 6 Nations, but has tipped Ireland to stop them landing a successive grand slam.

Lancaster, who coached England for four seasons, was denied a grand slam in 2015 when the Irish won 19-9 at the Aviva Stadium.

And while Eddie Jones' side have to first beat Scotland to keep their hopes of another clean sweep alive, the now Leinster senior coach believes that the English will be up against it if it all comes down to that clash with Joe Schmidt's side in Dublin on 18 March.

Speaking in the Daily Express, Lancaster said: "I think it will be tough for England to beat Ireland in Ireland.

"They won't be looking to England now but once the Wales page is turned and they are into the build up to the England game, irrespective of how the results go in round four, it will be a huge game for them. They will certainly want to play well at home against England.

"I still think England will be hard to catch with four wins out of five - although they have to beat Scotland first and I think that will be tough too because the Scots have improved as have all the sides in the championship this year.

"There were a lot of teams in 2016 who had gone through a transition since the World Cup, phasing various players out. A year on sides have been through that transition and they have improved consequently.

"The games have been tight in competitive terms with all to play for. The gap between all the teams is reasonably close now."