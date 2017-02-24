Garry Ringrose is taking his rise through the rugby ranks in his stride.

The 22-year-old only made his Leinster senior debut last season and his first Ireland appearance came barely three months ago against Canada. Now he is a Six Nations mainstay and he’s getting ready to face France on Saturday.

“Over the last three years I have been lucky enough to play two years of Under-20s and then two junior World Cups, a few years with Leinster A, and my first year with Leinster seniors last year, so it has been gradual steps,” said the young centre.

“Then I made my debut in autumn and the Six Nations is that next step up with that extra pressure that comes with tournament rugby - there’s that bit extra on the line so I have to adapt to keep up to it.”

Ringrose has never played a home Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium so he is looking forward to bursting out of the tunnel, rather than watching from the stands with friends and family.

“I’m used to going to the matches with my parents, with mates, so it is a pinch-yourself-moment,” he smiled, speaking on the RTÉ Rugby Podcast.

“Being so used to watching it as a kid growing up, it will be incredible to be involved in a home game in the Six Nations.

“Everyone’s really excited to play at home in front of a full stadium. With the way the first game went, there’s very little margin for error. The competition, particularly with the bonus points being introduced, is so tight.

Ringrose, who revealed that his mother is looking after the distribution of tickets to friends and family so he can concentrate on the game, continued: “With France, with how good and how strong they have been, we will really have to bring our A Game.

"They’re incredibly dangerous and playing some lovely rugby - that offloading game is difficult to deal with.

“They have individual threats and with that offloading game, once they get going you have to be very switched on to keep them out.

“We analyse them, be as prepared as we can, but the primary focus is to make sure we are as switched on as possible and put in the best 80 minutes possible, numbers one to 23.

Ringrose's Ireland and Leinster centre partner Robbie Henshaw

“There seems to be excitement amongst everyone and everyone is itching to be part of the first home game after two away - it can’t come soon enough for all of us.”

Ringrose has been selected at centre alongside his young Leinster partner Robbie Henshaw again for Ireland and the pair look like they could fill the 12 and 13 jerseys for some years to come.

