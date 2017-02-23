Joe Schmidt has brushed off suggestions that he has an influence on provincial selections of international players.

Eyebrows were raised when Joey Carbery was named at full-back for Leinster in their Pro12 clash with the Dragons on Friday night.

While the Athy native has played there a number of times already this season, most recently against both Treviso and Edinburgh, it is the first time he has been handed the 15 jersey from the off.

Carbery, who won his first international cap at out-half in the win over New Zealand in Chicago last November, also slotted into full-back in the return fixture against the All Blacks in Dublin.

When asked if he held sway over where the international players are positioned at provincial level, an accusation that has been floated in the past, Schmidt was adamant that wasn’t the case.

“During this period we have to do what’s best for them [the provinces], and Leinster have the Dragons away, a tricky fixture,” he said.

“And look, the last time we used Joey we played him full back as well.

“I don’t have an influence and don’t try to influence provincial selections. It’s great that Joey’s back playing and playing anywhere is better than not playing at all.”

On the topic of out-halves, the New Zealander was asked for his thoughts regarding Ian Madigan’s situation in France.

The Dubliner has struggled for regular first-team rugby at Bordeaux Begles and has publicly questioned the Top 14 club’s ambition.

This week he made no secret of his desire to return to Ireland and the international set-up.

“A move back to Ireland would certainly excite me,” he said. “There's no doubt in my mind about that. Playing for Ireland is still the ultimate for me.

“A return to Leinster would no doubt be top of my list... but I would certainly be open to playing for any of the provinces.”

Schmidt, who coached the 27-year-old at both provincial and international level, seemed to indicate that there would be little change in the situation as long as the player remains outside of the IRFU ranks.

“I’ve had a number of discussions with Ian; I’ve known him for a long time and coached him for a long time,” he said.

“I respect him as a player, a competitor and as a person and he brings a lot of qualities.

“I suppose he’s currently contracted to Bordeaux and when you’re contracted you’ve sold your rugby skills to a place for a particular time and he’ll honour that for as long as they hold him to do it.”

