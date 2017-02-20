Ireland’s recent record against France makes for good reading but even in victory, games against Les Bleus have never been easy, says Jamie Heaslip.

Between 2003 and 2013 the sides met 14 times and Ireland won once.

Before that Ireland claimed the spoils from three of four encounters but that was preceded by 15 straight defeats.

Last year’s 10-9 win for the hosts in Paris, however, was their first victory in six clashes.

But on only one occasion was the margin more than a score and that came at a huge cost when Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton were all injured in the World Cup clash in 2015.

Ireland have not scored four tries during any of the last three wins.

The message from the Ireland number eight is simple, whatever 'phase' Guy Noves’ side are going through, it’s going to be tough to get the win (Saturday, 4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).

“They are a very good side, a big physical pack with some really good guys freshening it up,” Heaslip said.

“Their backline is potent and dangerous and able to strike from anywhere.

“To be honest, in my 11 years playing international rugby that has been the same every year.

“Sometimes we get lucky and we get the bounce of the ball, sometimes they do but it’s always a good contest, I can guarantee you that.”

“They are always tough to play against.

“Sometimes the scoreboard, for either team, might reflect a one-sided [game] but it’s never that way.

“They are as dangerous as ever.”

“They pose a massive challenge but we can take confidence from the way the clubs have gone against their sides in Europe and the plan that we have.”