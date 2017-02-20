Ian Madigan would be “better off coming home”, according to Ireland team manager Paul Dean as stories emerged linking the out-half to a switch from the Top 14 to England.

Madigan has had a mixed spell, interupted by injury, with Bordeaux since moving from Leinster last year.

The transfer has certainly pushed him down the pecking order with Ireland boss Joe Schmidt unable to have full access to foreign-based players.

That means that the 27-year-old sits behind Johnny Sexton, Paddy Jackson, Joey Carbery and even Ian Keatley in the line for the number 10 shirt.

A move to England would keep him in that bracket, with the clubs having the final say on availability, something that is controlled centrally by the IRFU for the four provinces.

"I'd personally love to see him back in Ireland," said Dean.

"We'd be able to invite him to the sessions, keep an eye on him and watch his progress.

“It's difficult when you're abroad, as we all know.

"I think the Premiership, he'd be better off coming home in my book, let's say."

Asked if he thought everything was being done by the IRFU to try and tempt the Dubliner back to Ireland, Dean replied: “Yes.”

Ireland number eight Jamie Heaslip was asked about his view on seeing his former colleague back on home soil.

“I’d just like to see Ian make whatever decision is best for him,” said Heaslip.