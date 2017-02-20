Johnny Sexton will take a limited part on training with the Ireland rugby squad today, but the out-half, who missed the first two Six Nations games, is expected train fully tomorrow.
Full-back Rob Kearney is also expected to take full part in tomorrow's session.
I can't wait to get back to @AVIVAStadium says @jamieheaslip - we'll bring the energy from @MonaghanRFC #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/VkbtAI1eUr— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 20, 2017
Scrum-half Conor Murray's was rested last week due to a tight abductor, but is not rated as a doubt for Saturday's game with France (4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).