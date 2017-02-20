Johnny Sexton will take a limited part on training with the Ireland rugby squad today, but the out-half, who missed the first two Six Nations games, is expected train fully tomorrow.

Full-back Rob Kearney is also expected to take full part in tomorrow's session.

Scrum-half Conor Murray's was rested last week due to a tight abductor, but is not rated as a doubt for Saturday's game with France (4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).