Jonathan Sexton will have until Thursday to prove his fitness for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France on Saturday week (4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).

The out-half missed the defeat to Scotland and win over Italy with a calf strain, and head coach Joe Schmidt said he had hit all his targets in his recovery schedule.

The Leinster playmaker took a limited part in training today when they held an open session in Monaghan today.

Schmidt said: “Johnny trained really well today [from] the feedback I just got from the medical staff, saying that he ran really well.

“We’re trying to just incrementally increase his load to the point where he should be training on Monday, going in and out of the team, and then fully training on Tuesday.

“That’s the plan at this stage.

“I wouldn’t like to put a percentage on it but we’re probably more quietly confident than overtly confident but he is hitting his markers and while he is hitting his markers we remain confident.”

Scrum-half Conor Murray was rested as his work load is monitored by team management.

Rob Kearney is recovering from a problem with tendon at the end of bicep picked up in Ireland's win in Rome.

Rory Best, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Trimble and Iain Henderson all took a full part in the session.

The senior squad also played took on the Ireland Under-20s in simulated match conditions.