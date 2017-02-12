Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg admitted his side had only themselves to blame after slipping to a 22-16 loss to France in Paris.

Hogg scored one of two Scottish tries, but five penalties from Camille Lopez, including two in the final 10 minutes, saw the hosts over the line in a hard-fought RBS 6 Nations clash.

"It's tough going out there," Hogg said on BBC One.

"France are a massive physical pack and they brought it to us. But we chucked it away.

"Our errors cost us throughout the whole game. We didn't look after the ball, didn't respect it, and ultimately that's cost us."

France full-back Scott Spedding said Scotland could count themselves unlucky.

He said: "It was a scrappy affair. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but we desperately needed the win. We are really lucky just to sneak away at the end there."

Scotland boss Vern Cotter admitted his side struggled to get to grips with France's power.

"It was a physical encounter and quite a few times we came off second best," he said.

"But I thought the boys stuck in well defensively and defended our line well."