Italy Women 3-27 Ireland Women

Ireland claimed their second win in the Women’s Six Nations with a 27-3 win over Italy and also took a bonus point that sees them go top of the table.

The teams swapped penalties in an error-strewn first half that never managed to find any rhythm.

Ireland eventually found some form in the second half and scored three tries in a 10-minute spell shortly after the break, Leah Lyons, Sophie Spence and Paula Fitzpatrick all crossing from close range between the 51st and 61st minutes.

Winger Hannah Tyrrell then went the length of the field in the last play of the game to earn the fifth point.

Tom Tierney’s side claimed the extra point but the coach will have plenty to work on ahead of the visit of France, who beat Scotland 55-0 yesterday, on 26 February.

