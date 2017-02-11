Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was pleased with the character shown by his players after the disappointment of defeat in Scotland last week.

"We showed we can start well and that gives a platform to build on," he told RTÉ Sport after the 63-10win over Italy.

"The players felt that (they needed to make a statement). We know how good they can be.

"It was probably a bit of confidence to go out and do it. There were a few guys making Six Nations and Test debuts so it's good for them to get those performances under the belt."

He added: "There's no margin for error at all. It's an open championship. Wales and England will be tight. It's an open championship and people will be excited."

Schmidt was handed a set-back this morning when captain Rory Best failed to recover sufficiently from a stomach bug and Munster’s uncapped Niall Scannell had to step up.

“It's great for Niall Scannell," said the New Zealander. "He scrummed really well, he threw well. The guys supported him really well.”

Centre Robbie Henshaw and full-back Rob Kearney both suffered knocks late on but Schmidt played down fears for their availability for the home tie against France on 25 February.

He said: “Rob Kearney got a bruise on his bicep, Rob Henshaw bruise on his quad, couple of days should see them right.”