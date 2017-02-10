Italy Under-20s 26-27 Ireland Under-20s

Jordan Larmour’s elegance and Johnny McPhillips accuracy helped Ireland’s Under-20 side to a laboured 27-26 victory over Italy in Tuscany on Friday evening.

Larmour grabbed two tries, while Tommy O’Brien also crossed the line on a night when many of their compatriots were found wanting in Prato.

Ireland struggled to get to grips with the Italian maul and the hosts closed the gap to one point late on before a knock-on allowed Ireland to heave a massive sigh of relief.