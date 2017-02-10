Shane Horgan believes a “fired-up” Ireland can re-ignite their RBS 6 Nations Championship hopes with a bonus-point win in Italy this weekend.

Ireland fell to a disappointing 27-22 defeat away to Scotland last Saturday, largely due to an underwhelming first-half performance. And while Joe Schmidt's side produced a storming second half at Murrayfield before falling just short of a thrilling comeback, Horgan doesn’t see the same mistakes happening again.

And while there are changes to both Italy and Ireland ahead of the clash in Stadio Olimpico, Horgan believes those changes will more than likely strengthen each side.

The ex-Ireland and Lions winger told RTÉ Sport: “After that deflating performance last week in the opener, all eyes are on Rome for Joe Schmidt’s team and he’ll be looking for a better first-half performance than we saw last week.

“Big news from Italy – Leonardo Ghiraldini is back at hooker. He will strengthen an already strong Italian scrum unit and in that area Cian Healy comes in for Jack McGrath.

“McGrath won’t be happy not to be playing, although you can’t imagine a fired-up Healy will weaken an Irish scrum.

“Donnacha Ryan comes in instead of Iain Henderson, who has a hamstring injury. He’s not as dynamic as Henderson but nobody works as hard as Ryan.

“In the back row Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip and CJ Stander will want to dominate a back row that contains Italy’s standout player Sergio Parisse in a way that they couldn’t manage last week against Scotland, certainly in the first half.”

Horgan says it is vital the Ireland keep the Italians at bay in the first half and then pull away when space appears later in the game.

The former Leinster back continued: “If Ireland can keep the scoreboard ticking away in the first half and not have the sluggish start that had against the Scottish, I think that there will be a bit more room in the wide out spaces later on in the game and Ireland will be able to exploit them.”

And Horgan said Ireland will be targeting a bonus-point win to keep their Championship prospects alive.

He continued: “It’s probably the worst time to get Ireland, they’ll be fired up after last week, they’ll know that if they want to stay in this competition they probably have to get an away bonus point and that’s what they’ll be looking to do.”

