Ireland Under-20 head coach Nigel Carolan has made four changes for Friday’s match with Italy at the Stadio Enrico Chersoni in Prato.

Charlie Connolly will start in the front-row, with Calvin Nash coming into the back-three and Matthew Burke and Gavin Coombes dropping to the bench.

The front-row sees hooker Tadgh McElroy joined by props Joey Conway and Connolly, who replaces the injured Peter Cooper at tight head from the late win over Scotland.

The second-row remains the same from last week's game, as Fineen Wycherley partners Oisin Dowling.

Flanker Cillian Gallagher will captain the side in the absence of injured full-back Jack Kelly. Gallagher is joined in the back-row by Paul Boyle and Number 8 Caelan Doris.

The Ulster pairing of Johnny Stewart and Johnny McPhillips continue at half-backs, with Ciaran Frawley and Gavin Mullin resuming their centre partnership.

Colm Hogan shifts from the wing to full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Calvin Nash, who made his senior debut for Munster last weekend, taking their places on the wings.

Carolan said: "It was tough going last Friday night in Glasgow. The conditions made it challenging and with 21 of the 23 players involved gaining their first experience of international rugby at this level, the fact that we came away with the result against a very good Scottish side is a big positive.

"The Italians are ever improving, so we are expecting another tough encounter, particularly up front, where they made life difficult for Wales last week.

"We have made a couple of changes for this week, so for the players selected, we're looking for them to build on their experience from last week and continue to develop as a team."

Ireland team: Colm Hogan, Jordan Larmour, Gavin Mullin, Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash, Johnny McPhillips, Johnny Stewart, Joey Conway, Tadgh McElroy, Charlie Connolly, Fineen Wycherley, Oisin Dowling, Cillian Gallagher (captain), Paul Boyle, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Adam Moloney, Rory Mulvihill, Matthew Burke, Jack Regan, Gavin Coombes, Jack Lyons, Conor Fitzgerald, Tommy O'Brien