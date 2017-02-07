Scotland forward Zander Fagerson felt their impressive victory over Ireland was a result of a surge in confidence during the build-up.

The Scots opened the Six Nations with a win for the first time in 11 years after fending off Ireland's comeback at Murrayfield.

Vern Cotter's side looked like they might fall short again when Ireland overturned a 21-5 deficit to lead with seven minutes left, but two late penalties from Greig Laidlaw ensured a 27-22 home win.

Scotland now travel to France for their second encounter on Sunday and Fagerson is encouraged by the quality of their squad.

"We had a lot of confidence in camp during the week," the 21-year-old said. "We've got a lot of depth coming through and training has been at a real high standard. That's been spurring the whole team on.

"Training has gone up another level, so I think that was transferred into Saturday's performance.

"In the first half, we were pretty clinical, especially with the backs. They were pretty good, the forwards weren't at their best."

The Glasgow prop added a note of caution but is excited about their campaign.

"We've just won one game," he said. "We can't get ahead of ourselves. But it does give us confidence we can go out there and put a result down.

"The autumn was good. We should have beaten Australia but didn't see it out.

"But to see out Saturday's win was perfect. I really enjoyed it. This group can do something special and it would be good to give Vern a good send-off in the Six Nations."

