There is no shortage of confidence within the Ireland camp that the side can win the Six Nations, but centre Robbie Henshaw has admitted the Scotland defeat ramps up the pressure.

Leinster star Henshaw believes Ireland will now feel the pinch of needing four straight wins to stand any chance of silverware.

"I think there is a confidence that this team can still win the championship," said Henshaw. at Monday's media briefing at Carton House.

"What this team did last year and in November, it's incredible, it's an incredible group, so I think if we get ourselves together we can go on and contest for a championship.

"The fact we can't afford to slip up, that applies a lot more pressure. We have to go out and win every game, and obviously chase the bonus point if it's there.

"So it applies a lot more pressure to the squad. The squad might not be used to that, but hopefully it can only help us perform and get the bets out of us as a group."

"People are talking about bonus points this weekend – first and foremost it’s to get the result first"

Reflecting on Ireland's slow start in Murrayfield, Henshaw revealed: "As a group we felt it was a little bit flat. We gave Scotland a bit of time and space on the ball and they punished us in the wider channels.

"Our spacing and defence was a bit narrow in the first half but we got it spot on in the second half and they didn't really threaten us."

Next up for Joe Schmidt's side is a date with Italy in Rome on Saturday next where the squad will be out to "right a few wrongs".

The Italians suffered a heavy defeat to Wales in their opening game. On account of that outcome. the 23-year-old added: "People are talking about bonus points this weekend – first and foremost it’s to get the result first. Get the win and we’ll focus moment by moment."

Live Six Nations coverage of Italy versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm.