Ireland's hopes of a Grand Slam lie in tatters this morning after a sobering 27-22 defeat at the hands of Scotland in Murrayfield.

Unsurprisingly, that result dominates the sports pages (and indeed the front pages) of the Sunday papers.

In the Sunday Independent, which leads with the headline 'Ireland's fall', Neil Francis says the Irish side were "caught cold in the first 40. Anybody watching the match would have recognised that.

"The question is, why were they so far off where they needed to be to contest and to take advantage of their obvious superiority?"

While asking this, he also points out that in the first-half "Ireland not only defended in narrow channels but also they just could not slow up Scottish ball in the first 30 minutes."

In the same publication, Bernard Jackman looks on the brighter side of life. While "the steadiness and predictability I've come to associate with this Ireland team just wasn't there", he was impressed with parts of the second-half performance.

Jackman echoes many of Francis's concerns about the narrow nature of the Irish defence and their inability to slow down Scottish ball, but feels all is not lost.

"Ireland's defeat is undoubtedly an opportunity lost fir a team packed with talent, but if anyone can turn it into a gain it's Schmidt. The Championship is still there to be won and for Ireland, that's the end goal," he says.

Over in the Sunday Times, the front page proclaims 'False Start', while inside Shane Horgan highlights how a change in the Irish game plan saw them move away from the expansive style we have seen recently.

"Joe Schmidt made a calculated bet," Horgan says. "What he concluded was: we don't have Johnny Sexton so our game needs to be a little narrower."

Highlighting the power of the Irish back row, as well as Iain Henderson and Tadgh Furlong, Horgan said Ireland's plan was to "steamroll" the Scots.

However, "It didn't happen. Why? Because Ireland made it too easy for Scotland to defend against us. Instead of the variation we saw in the summer and in the autumn, with the passes being a little disguised, and big-ball carriers sometimes being used as decoy runners, we just kept hitting the first man out from the ruck as a one-out runner. The Scottish players were aware of it, they tackled really well and put that player to the deck very quickly."

Also in the Times, Denis Walsh says Ireland lacked leadership, while highlighting "the bipolar nature of Ireland's performance."

"There were good things but not enough of them happened in joined up sequences," he said. "Every Joe Schmidt team is drilled in accuracy and nailed-on execution of the basics. On both counts Ireland fell down."

Finally, in the Mail on Sunday the sports headline is 'Slambolic' and inside Shane McGrath finds a silver lining, of sorts.

"If there is an upside to this, it is the prospect of greedy Dublin hoteliers facing cancellations of their overpriced rooms on March 18."

Of the loss of Ireland's Grand Slam ambitions, he says it was "mostly self-inflicted." Ireland's game plan looked "drawn up on the promises of the weather forecasters" - empty promises as forecast inclement weather never arrived.

McGrath adds that the "spectre" of Johnny Sexton hung over the game, with Ireland badly missing the Leinster out-half.