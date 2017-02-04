Ireland coach Joe Schmidt blamed bad timing for Ireland's opening RBS Six Nations defeat as his side lost 27-22 to Scotland at Murrayfield.

The coach lamented Ireland’s under-par first half performance in the first half as his side trailed by 13 points at the break, Scotland leading 21-8.

"We arrived at the stadium 10 or 15 minutes late and we were late for most things in the first half,” Schmidt told RTE Sport after the game.

"It’s particularly tough to take. We were well off our game and I think the Scottish attack took advantage of that.

“They have some sharp players, especially when they gave it some width.”

And while Ireland managed to fight their way back into the contest to lead by one point midway through the second half, Schmidt rued his side’s missed chances, which allowed the home side back into the match, with two late penalties to secure the victory.

“But I thought we clawed our way back into the game in the second half and we shut down some of that attack.

“They didn’t score [any tries] in the second half but as much as we clawed our way back it was incredibly disappointing to let it slip at the end.

“We had some gilt-edged chances, Rob put a foot in touch and Jamie almost got to the line, it’s incredibly disappointing.”