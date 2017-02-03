Guilhem Guirado has warned France they must be ready for England's onslaught when the rivals collide at Twickenham on Saturday.

Les Bleus open their RBS 6 Nations campaign with a trip to the reigning Grand Slam champions, who have pieced together a 14-Test winning run.

Skipper Guirado is expecting a ferocious assault from England and knows that his team must take their points-scoring chances if they are to succeed.

"England had a very good year in 2016. They've got a lot of confidence and they are starting this Six Nations at home which is good for them," Guirado said.

"We must be ready to defend. We know England are a very efficient side with a direct approach and above all we are aware of the ferocity with which they play the game.

"England have said what they want to do, good for them. We worked hard in November and we competed well against two of the three best nations in the world, Australia and New Zealand.

"We know where we went wrong and we've worked hard. We know England have dominated their matches, but, I repeat, we are just concentrating on ourselves.

"We know we must be aggressive in defence and attack. We know we must hang onto the ball and, when we do, score points.

"In the autumn we had a lot of ball in the middle but our problem was in the opposition 22.

"If we had been better at this, we would have won more games. We need to concentrate on keeping the ball and scoring points, even if it's with the boot."

Guirado is to lock horns with England captain Dylan Hartley, whose career has been undermined by 60 weeks of bans for offences such as biting, butting and gouging.

"I know that Dylan is seen as a controversial character in England, but I've played against him many times," he said.

"He will be faithful to himself, he loves to impose himself in a 'fight'. He's a leader for England, so I know that he will be there in the scrummaging and the rucks."