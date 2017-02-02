Ireland prop Jack McGrath is anticipating a stern challenge when Ireland take on a Scotland side that "pretty much have it all", in their opening RBS 6 Nations encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday.

McGrath edged out Cian Healy for a starting spot on Joe Schmidt’s team, but is aware that his starting spot through the Six Nations is far from assured.

“We’re going toe to toe every week and were pushing each other,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s always nice to get the nod, but I know if I put a foot wrong, he’s straight back in there.”

The 27-year-old subscribes to the idea that the current Scotland side is capable of making a major impact in this year’s tournament.

“They pretty much have it all,” he insisted.

“They’ve a powerful pack, an exceptional lineout, the work rate of their pack is phenomenal.

“You see the two Gray brothers [Richie and Jonny], their tackle stats are through the roof.

“Finn Russell - their backs are attacking - and he’s key for them.

“They can play an expansive game or a tight game.

“It is going to be really tough for us.

“We just have to go over and face them and try and limit their attack as much as we can.”

“It’s going to be an exciting game, but a tough battle”

While Glasgow’s progress to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time has been cited as a cause for confidence in the Scotland camp, Ireland’s autumn campaign wins over New Zealand, Australia and South Africa means McGrath and his team-mates will have no shortage of self-belief heading to Murrayfield.

But the importance of avoiding the slow start made by Ireland in last year’s Six Nations is something the St Mary’s man is acutely aware of.

“It’s imperative that we get off to a good start.

“We struggled with our first three games last year and it kind of out us in a hole going on.

“Murrayfield is at tough place to go.

“The Scottish guys are flying high, they’ve been going really well with Glasgow making history getting into the quarter-finals for the first time.

“Their guys are going to have huge confidence.

“We’re a confident side as well after how we went in November.

“It’s going to be an exciting game, but a tough battle.”

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm.

Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm) on RTÉ 2, with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm.

Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the U20's Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 8.15pm (KO 8.30pm)