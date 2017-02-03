Earlier this week, Scotland captain Greg Laidlaw warned Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray to expect another frosty welcome when the sides meet in the RBS 6 Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Murray was critical of the Glasgow contingent amongst Vern Cotter's squad, accusing them of deliberately targeting him and consequently putting him at risk of injury during Munster's Champions Cup clash at Scotstoun on 14 January.

However, the Glasgow coaching staff defended their players, stating that their tactics were within the laws of the game.

A quote from Laidlaw, who will line up opposite Murray on Saturday, signals the hosts' intentions: "He's not going to come to Murrayfield and get an armchair ride".

"It's an aspect of every match, every team will pick out players that they are going to target"

Speaking on the RTÉ Rugby Podcast, former Ireland scrum-half Isaac Boss revealed that such targeting is part of the game, but that match officials need to take a firm hand if it becomes an issue.

"It's an aspect of every match, every team will pick out players that they are going to target," he said.

"If it becomes illegal, that's when it becomes an issue. The ref then needs to sort it out.

"In saying that, I don't think Conor will let all this talk affect his game."

Crucially, Boss added: "It all could be a bit of a bluff by Scotland."

On Murray's development as a player, Boss feels that Limerick native is now "the linchpin of the Irish side".

And while the former Ulster and Leinster star added that Murray is "a bit slow getting his box kick away sometimes", the fact that "he reads the game so well" stands to him greatly.

"It's not just to get there and pass, you have to pick your time, while also organising the guys around you. Conor is good at that," he concluded.

