The Ireland Under-20 team to play Scotland in their opening round of the 2017 Six Nations has been named.



A new look side sees just two players previously capped at this level named in the side, out-half, Johnny McPhillips and Cillian Gallagher in the back row.



Joe Conway, Tadgh McElroy and Peter Cooper make up the front with Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling making up the second row. Gallagher, Paul Boyle and Cealan Doris complete the pack.



Jack Kelly will start at full-back with Jordan Larmour and Colm Hogan named on the wings. UCD duo, Gavin Mullin and Ciaran Frawley make up the centre paring with McPhillips named at outhalf and Johnny Stewart named at scrum half.



Speaking of his selection and challenge ahead, head coach Nigel Carolan said "As is the nature of Under-20's rugby, there is fresh look to the side, the majority of the guys haven't played at this level before, however, many have gotten good game time with their provincial A teams in the British and Irish Cup this season, so that should stand to them.”



“We are looking forward to starting the Six Nations. Training has gone well and the boys have gelled as a group.

“We are taking the tournament one game at a time and are looking forward to kicking things off in Scotland on Friday night (8.30pm, live on RTÉ2).”

IRELAND U20s

15. Jack Kelly (Dublin University / Leinster) (Captain)

14. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

13. Gavin Mullin (UCD / Leinster)

12. Ciaran Frawley (UCD / Leinster)

11. Colm Hogan (Dublin University / Munster)

10. Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

9. Johnny Stewart (Queen's University / Ulster)



1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemian / Munster)

2. Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne / Leinster)

3. Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins / Ulster)

4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster / Munster)

5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne / Leinster)

6. Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians / Connacht)

7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne / Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College / Leinster)



Replacements:

16. Adam Moloney (Shannon / Munster)

17. Rory Mulvihill (UCD / Leinster)

18. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University / Leinster)

19. Jack Regan (UCD / Leinster)

20. Marcus Rea (Queen's University / Ulster)

21. Jack Lyons (Young Munster / Munster)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon / Munster)

23. Tommy O'Brien (UCD / Leinster)

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm. Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm) on RTÉ 2, with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm. Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the U20's Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 8.15pm (KO 8.30pm)