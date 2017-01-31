Ireland’s CJ Stander is expecting a bruising encounter when Ireland open their Six Nations campaign away to Scotland this weekend.

Scotland come into this year’s competition with the strongest looking side they’ve had in years and recent fiery clashes between Glasgow and Stander’s Munster may lead to extra spice in the game.

Glasgow specifically targeted Conor Murray in a recent Champions Cup and Stander is expecting similar physical tactics from Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Stander has seen plenty of signs of improvement from the Scots and told RTÉ Sport: “They’ve come a long way, if you look at the Autumn series, they almost beat Australia and they beat Argentina.”

"They’re a team that’s worked on their game plan. The forwards are physical, they try to outnumber packs and give the ball to their superstar backs and then you have your job cut out for you.

"I think it’s going to be intense, it’s a physical pack and we know what’s going to happen on Saturday.

"It’s going to be a close game, a tight game and as I said if they get the ball to the backs you’re going to be in trouble.

"So we’re going to have to work on that and really get into them because they’re going to get into us for sure."

"I owe everything to Munster and the way they treated me and made me into the player I am today and through that, the IRFU."

Saturday’s game will be the first Six Nations game where bonus points are on offer with a bonus point available for teams that score four tries and for teams who lose by seven or fewer points.

Teams that lose by seven points or fewer and score four tries will receive two bonus points while teams who draw and score four tries will also be awarded a bonus point.

Stander claims that these rule changes will lead to changes in the way teams approach their games and that there will be more attacking rugby.

"There’s not going to any easy game or a game where you can look and say ‘we’ll do this’ or get easy points," he said.

"Especially with this bonus point you’re going to have to work hard every week, week in, week out.

"At the end it can come down to bonus points, so it’s the same as the European Cup where you have to work in every game to make sure you’re top seed. I think we all realise that and we’ve spoken about that in the last few weeks.

"There will probably a bit more attacking rugby, if someone can get that fourth try, it’s something to look forward to."

Stander is in line to earn his 11th cap for Ireland if he features against Scotland on Saturday and the Munster player has been one of the more high profile beneficiaries of the residency rule.

As it stands, a player can become eligible to represent their adopted country after three years and Stander, along with Jared Payne and Richardt Strauss are now all part of the Ireland squad despite not being born here.

That rule has come in for criticism of late with the likes of Paul Kimmage and Donal Lenihan criticising the ease at which a player can change their allegiances.

However Stander is not concerned by such criticism and insists that he owes everything in his career to Munster and the IRGU.

“I think that’s going to be with me all my career. I can’t really change what got me here or what I’m doing at the moment,” he said.

“From my side I can just stick to the rules and do what I do week in and week out.

“Critics are going to be critics and they’re always going to be there, someone has to do their job and write about something, so they write about that.

“It’s a hot topic at the moment but for me personally, I owe everything to Munster and the way they treated me and made me into the player I am today and through that, the IRFU.

“I feel that I’m a part of this Ireland team and as long as I feel I can give something to this team then I’m happy with it.”

