Bath forwards Taulupe Faletau and Luke Charteris have both been ruled out of Wales' RBS 6 Nations Championship opener against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde confirmed that number eight Faletau, who is recovering from a knee injury, will not be fit in time for the Stadio Olimpico clash.

And McBryde revealed that lock Charteris has a fracture in his hand.

If is thought, though, that both players will be in the selection frame for next week's Principality Stadium appointment with Six Nations title holders England.

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two on Saturday at 1.30pm (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm. Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two on Friday at 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm), with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm.