Head coach Tom Tierney has named five uncapped players in the Ireland squad to face Scotland in the opening game of the Women’s Six Nations on Friday night in Glasgow.

Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes will win her first cap at scrum-half, while on the bench all three front row forwards are uncapped, with hooker Jennie Finlay and props Ilse Van Staden and Ciara O'Connor selected.



The un-capped Eimear Considine, an Ireland Sevens players, is also amongst the subs.

In the starting 15, Highfield hooker Leah Lyons is partnered in the front-row by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.

“There's some new caps in the side for this Friday and those players have performed really well in the camps that we've had over the previous number of weeks, so now it's their chance..."

In the second-row, experienced international Marie-Louise Reilly will lock-down with St Mary's College player Orla Fitzsimons.



The back-row will see flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy pack-down with Number 8 Paula Fitzpatrick, captaining the side in absence of Niamh Briggs, who is continuing her rehab from injury.



In the backline, Hughes will link-up with experienced out-half Nora Stapleton, while Sene Naoupu partners Jenny Murphy in the centre.

The back three sees Alison Miller and Niamh Kavanagh on the wings, with Mairead Coyne at full-back.



Speaking ahead of the side departing for Scotland, Tierney said: "The first game of the Six Nations is always a big challenge, as it's very difficult to know what the opposition are going to throw at you.



“Scotland in front of their home crowd will be looking to give their fans something to get excited about, so it's really important that we go into the game fully focused.



“There's some new caps in the side for this Friday, and those players have performed really well in the camps that we've had over the previous number of weeks, so now it's their chance to transfer what they've been doing in training into the international arena.



“It's very exciting that all the matches in this year's Championship will be broadcast live, so we hope everyone will tune in on Friday evening to watch the game.”

Ireland XV: 15 Mairead Coyne, 14 Niamh Kavanagh, 13 Jenny Murphy, 12 Sene Naoupu, 11 Alison Miller, 10 Nora Stapleton, 9 Ailsa Hughes, 1 Lindsay Peat, 2 Leah Lyons, 3 Ailis Egan, 4 Orla Fitzsimons, 5 Marie-Louise Reilly, 6 Ciara Griffin, 7 Claire Molloy, 8 Paula Fitzpatrick.



Subs: 16 Jennie Finlay, 17 Ilse Van Staden, 18 Ciara O Connor, 19 Elaine Anthony, 20 Nichola Fryday, 21 Mary Healy, 22 Claire Mc Laughlin, 23 Eimear Considine.

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two on Saturday at 1.30pm (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm. Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two on Friday at 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm), with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm.