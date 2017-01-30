Rob Kearney has admitted he has never faced so much competition for his Ireland jersey as he does ahead of this year's RBS 6 Nations.

Head coach Joe Schmidt drew a vintage showing out of the 30-year-old full-back when Ireland toppled New Zealand in Chicago in November by challenging the Leinster stalwart for a "big performance".

Kearney has now revealed having Simon Zebo, Tiernan O'Halloran and Jared Payne breathing down his neck has taken the fight for the 15 shirt to new levels.

Asked if the competition was now the most intense he had faced in his career, Kearney replied: "Yeah I think so, because there's four really viable options there.

"It's not in the slightest the first time I've been under pressure (though). I've been feeling like that for a long, long time, right back to Geordan (Murphy) and Girvan (Dempsey).

"Felix (Jones) went through a stage there, and now you've got Zeebs (Zebo) and you've got Tiernan (O'Halloran)."

Kearney excelled in Chicago as Ireland landed their maiden victory over New Zealand, the 40-29 triumph that stunned the back-to-back world champions.

The 72-cap full-back must now battle it out with Munster's Zebo and Connacht's O'Halloran to start Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ulster's versatile operator Payne is set to miss out with long-term kidney trouble, but Kearney still insists Ireland have never boasted such strength in depth.

"There was a huge amount of chat about Jared (Payne) last year, so it's not something new whatsoever," said Kearney.

"I'm fully aware of the huge level of competition that's there. It's really important now that with the depth there right across the whole board, I know if I'm not playing well I won't be there too long."

Kearney is likely to start at 15 on Saturday with Zebo likely to line out on the wing in the Six Nations opener and the Leinster full-back believes that if he gets the shirt this weekend, he will have the full backing of the Schmidt and then it will be up to him to hold on to the jersey for the remainder of the campaign.

"If I get picked for this test this week, I'll have the full backing of Joe, and then it's up to me to make sure that I keep it.

"So anytime that you are given a jersey 1 to 15 or 23 and you make the squad, you know that you have the backing of the coach. He's not going to put me out there at the weekend if he doesn't back me."

