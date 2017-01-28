Rio silver medallist Annalise Murphy has won the Sailor of the Year prize at the Volvo Irish Sailing Awards.

The Dubliner made up for her heartbreaking fourth place at London 2012 in style by finishing second in the Laser Radial Class in Brazil.

The award drew from a shortlist of nominees who each won an Afloat Magazine Sailor of the Month award, including Vendée Globe competitor Enda O’Coineen, Olympic sailors Ryan Seaton and Matt McGovern, and Conor Clarke and the crew of Embarr (winners of the Melges 24 World Championship in Miami).

Ewan MacMahon of Howth Yacht Club took home the Volvo Youth Sailor of the year for his silver medal at the KBC Radial Youth Worlds in Dun Laoghaire.

Other nominees included Sophie Crosbie, Girls Topper World Champion, Nicole Hemeryck who finished in the top ten at the Youth Worlds in New Zealand, and Conor O’Beirne who captained Team Ireland at the KBC Radial Youth Worlds.

Co Limerick’s Foynes Yacht Club took home the Volvo ISA Training Centre of the Year award, having been nominated as winners of the South Region. The two other nominees on the shortlist were Mullaghmore Sailing Club (West & North Region winners) and Dublin’s Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club (winner of the East Region).

This year, there were two ISA President’s Awards, given to those who have shown exceptional dedication and success in their sailing fields.

Rory Fitzpatrick of the ISA received an award for his coaching of Annalise Murphy, and Colin Morehead received his president’s award for his success with the “Try Sailing” programme in Royal Cork Yacht Club, with over one hundred adults trying sailing for the first time.