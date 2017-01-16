Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen is determined to complete the Vendee Globe race despite being towed to safety from the Southern Ocean earlier this month.

The 60-year-old saw his first attempt at the race end after his boat's mast broke in high winds earlier this month, and he had to cut his rig adrift in the choppy waters to save the hull of the boat from being damaged.

He is now considering starting again from the point where his original trip ended.

O’Coineen told the Irish Examiner: "It’s a personal goal and I would never live with myself for not at least trying to complete the objective.

"Having now got over the initial devastation of losing the mast and having to retire from the race I’m actually getting excited about what lies ahead.

"From an early age I’ve been drawn to adventure and completing this trip will be the ultimate for me.

"They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and following what I’ve just been through I can confirm they weren’t lying. I can’t wait to get back to Ireland in the coming weeks to see friends and family and my first granddaughter."

In two months of sailing, he travelled 13,151 nautical miles, and will now once again try to complete the race route.