Evergreen Corkman Donncha O’Callaghan has been named Worcester Warriors' player of the season.

The former Munster lock has proved a huge hit with the Premiership side since his move across the water in 2015, and was rewarded for a terrific campaign with a new contract last week.

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold described the 38-year-old as a "phenomenon".

He also scooped the fans player of the season award.

O'Callaghan spent 17 years with his home province, winning two Heineken Cups and three Celtic Leagues.

He was capped 94 times for Ireland, capturing the Grand Slam in 2009, and toured with the Lions in 2005 and again four years later.