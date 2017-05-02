Ireland coach Tom Tierney has included nine uncapped players in a 48-strong training panel to prepare for the Women's Rugby World Cup in August.

Six of those uncapped players have previous international experience in the 7s format, while the training panel boasts 13 players with previous World Cup experience including Claire Molloy, Marie-Louise Reilly, Niamh Briggs and Nora Stapleton, who will be hoping to appear in their third World Cup having featured in England (2010) and France (2014).

Players from eleven clubs across the country, along with exiles Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, make up the panel for the Ireland-hosted event.

The uncapped players in this format of the game include Laura Feely, Nicole Cronin, Stacey Flood, Louise Galvin, Eve Higgins, Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird and Megan Williams.

Speaking at the confirmation of the squad, Ireland Women's head coach Tierney said: "Finishing in second place in the Six Nations was a positive result for the team and we will look to build on this prior to August and the World Cup.

"The main goal for the coming months is to have our players as best prepared as possible for the World Cup.

"It's a huge opportunity for the players, and for the country, to have an event as big as this one on our door step and we want to give the players every opportunity to perform over the course of the competition.

"The aim now is to make sure the players that have been selected on this panel are all up to speed on how we want to play our game in August, as well as being physically fit for what will be a challenging and demanding tournament."

The top four teams in the All-Ireland League are well represented, with Railway Union leading the way with 10 players.

This includes Lindsay Peat, sisters Kim and Stacey Flood as well as teenage outhalf Eve Higgins, who will concentrate on completing her Leaving Certificate before turning her full focus to World Cup matters.

Eight players from Old Belvedere, with the vastly experience quartet of Ailis Egan, Sophie Spence, Jenny Murphy and Alison Miller, who along with Stapleton and O'Reilly, made up the spine of the Ireland team that made the World Cup semi-final in 2014.

Recently crowned All-Ireland League Champions UL Bohemian have six players in the panel, including captain Niamh Briggs, flankers Ciara Griffin and Anna Caplice and winger Eimear Considine.

Galwegians also have six representatives, Mairead Coyne, Nicole Fowley, Mary Healy, Ruth O'Reilly and her fellow front rowers Ciara O'Connor and Laura Feely.

Hooker Leah Lyons who started in every game of this year's Six Nations, is one of three Highfield players in the panel, while Cooke also have three players, one of whom is Ashleigh Baxter who will be hoping to play in her second World Cup.

Paula Fitzpatrick who captained the team in the Six Nations in Niamh Briggs' absence is one of three players in the panel from St Mary's College RFC.

Dual 15s and 7s international Katie Fitzhenry and Jeamie Deacon are the two Blackrock players to make the panel.

Four players from outside the AIL also feature, including newly promoted Tullamore's Nichola Fryday, Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall of Rathdrum, and Shannon pair Nicole Cronin and Aoife Doyle.

The players selected will be involved in both skills and national camps over the coming months, and will play two warm-up games against Japan and a training camp with Spain, in the build-up to Ireland's opening World Cup game against Australia on 9 August.

The final squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup will be confirmed in July.

Ireland Women's training panel for Women's Rugby World Cup 2017

Forwards: Elaine Anthony, Ashleigh Baxter, Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Jeamie Deacon, Ailis Egan, Laura Feely, Jennie Finlay, Paula Fitzpatrick, Orla Fitzsimons, Nichola Fryday, Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Heather O'Brien, Ciara O'Connor, Ruth O'Reilly, Lindsay Peat, Marie-Louise Reilly, Sophie Spence, Ilse Van Staden.

Backs: Niamh Briggs, Nikki Caughey, Eimear Considine, Mairead Coyne, Nicole Cronin, Aoife Doyle, Katie Fitzhenry, Kim Flood, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Louise Galvin, Mary Healy, Eve Higgins, Ailsa Hughes, Niamh Kavanagh, Claire McLaughlin, Alison Miller, Larissa Muldoon, Lucy Mulhall, Jenny Murphy, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Sene Naoupu, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Nora Stapleton, Hannah Tyrrell, Megan Williams.