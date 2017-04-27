Donal Lenhian believes Rassie Erasmus’ decision to stay with Munster is a significant boost for the province and expects the South African to put more of his stamp on the team next season.

Munster bowed out at the penultimate stage of the Champions Cup when they were comprehensively outplayed by defending champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, but can seal a home semi-final in the Guinness Pro12 this weekend if they claim victory away to Treviso on Saturday (KO 7.05pm).

There had been fears within the province that the former Springbok could be lured home at the end of the campaign, but the 44-year-old has committed for at least another season.

"His stamp is beginning to be put on the squad," he told the RTÉ Rugby Podcast.

"Even though apparently behind the scenes he confirmed to the players he was staying, the fact that he has publicly come out afterwards and said, ‘I’m here next season’, that’s exactly what Munster needed to hear."

Former Connacht player Michael Swift agreed with Lenihan’s sentiments and says there is more development needed from the two-time European champions.

"After his first year in charge, Rassie will look to bring some of his own players in," he said.

"I think they were looking to develop more of an open game this year to complement their usual, direct, physical approach."

"I think another pre-season under their belts and I think we will see that develop and I think Munster will have to develop that aspect of their game if they are to compete because it was glaringly obvious against Saracens that that blunt approach, with that intensity and pressure from Saracens, wasn’t going to work.

"It was a stark reminder of where they need to be, but it bodes well for the future."

