Ross Molony will captain Leinster for the first time in a competitive game for the Pro12 game with Glasgow at the RDS on Friday, kick-off 7.35pm.

He previously captained the side in a pre-season friendly against Bath.

Coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the side that lost to Clermont in the Champions Cup last weekend.

Zane Kirchner will start his last regular season game in the RDS before he departs to the Newport Gwent Dragons during the summer, with Adam Byrne coming in on the right wing and Fergus McFadden continuing on the left.

In the centre Carlow man Tom Daly makes his first appearance at the RDS, with Old Belvedere's Rory O'Loughlin outside him in the number 13 jersey.

UCD's Nick McCarthy makes his Leinster debut at scrumhalf with his former St Michael's classmate Ross Byrne outside him at 10

In the pack Peter Dooley starts at loose head prop with James Tracy at hooker, while Mike Ross, who announced his retirement earlier this week, will make his final home appearance at tight head.