Connacht have announced contract extensions for local players Eoin McKeown and Daragh Leader.

McKeon made his professional debut away to Scarlets in April 2010 and has since played 105 times for his home province. A graduate of the Connacht Academy, the 25-year-old has represented Ireland at U-18, U-19 and U-20 level.

Leader has also put pen to paper and the back three player returns to full training this week having initially recovered from a long-term hand injury and subsequently a minor hamstring issue.



A Connacht Academy graduate, Leader made his senior debut in October 2012 away to Ospreys in the PRO12 and has since played 51 times for the province. Having attended St Joseph's College, he played all his club rugby with Galwegians RFC and went on to represent Ireland at Under-19 and U-20 level.

Ahead of this weekend's home Pro12 clash with Scarlets, Connacht have provided the following update.

Conor Carey will integrate into training with the squad this week following his foot injury sustained in December.

Quinn Roux and Eoin McKeown have both completed their GRTP protocols following the head injuries sustained against Leinster. In the same game, Steve Crosbie sustained an AC joint injury and will be monitored this week, while Niyi Adeolokun picked up a hamstring injury and will be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

Matt Healy has recovered from his recent hand injury and will return to partial training this week.

Cian Kelleher will integrate into training with the squad this week following his hamstring injury sustained in December.