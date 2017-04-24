Leo Cullen was left with mixed emotions as the Leinster coach watched his side get eliminated from this season’s Champions Cup at the penultimate hurdle.

Leinster staged a valiant comeback in Lyon following a very slow start, but ultimately Cullen’s charges came up short as Clermont held on for a 27-22 victory to book their place in the final against reigning champions Saracens.

The Donnybrook-based side got off to the worst possible start in the cauldron-like atmosphere at Lyon’s Matmut Stadium, as they found themselves 15 points adrift within 16 minutes of the kick-off.

And while Cullen admitted that the start was disappointing, the Leinster coach was encouraged to see the character shown by his side to fight their way back into the contest with an excellent second-half performance.

"We were playing against a team that has blown away a lot of teams in Europe this season." - Leo Cullen

"We certainly didn’t handle the first 15 minutes as we would have liked and planned going into the game," Cullen told RTE Sport after the game.

"But on the flip side, I think the lads showed really good character to fight their way back into the game."

Cullen also believes that the turning point in the game was the TMO’s decision not to award the Dan Leavy try due to an earlier infringement from the Leinster flanker.

The momentum had switched after the break as a string of Jonathan Sexton penalties had reduced the Clermont lead from 15-3 at half-time to just a three-point deficit, and Leavy’s try would have put Leinster ahead for the first time in the contest.

But 22-year-old flanker was deemed guilty of grabbing Aurelien Rougerie’s ankle in the ruck, which led to the try and that turning point was completed three minutes later as the home side kicked a penalty to open up a six-point lead to take the wind out of the Leinster sails.

"At the start of the second half, I thought we looked very strong," said Cullen.

"We made that good break, that obviously gets pulled back for Dan holding a player at the ruck for a little bit too long perhaps, which was a big turning point in the game."

But Cullen was full of admiration for his side, who he believed responded perfectly from that ten-point swing to, once again, get themselves back in the contest as Garry Ringrose’s try narrowed the lead to a two-point game with ten minutes remaining.

"Even after that, which was a ten-point swing, we fight back well again and we are very much in the game.

"I very much have mixed feelings," added Cullen.

"I’m very proud of the players and their efforts, but I’m a little bit frustrated that there are certain things that we can do a little bit better that are in are control."

The Leinster coach, however, is in no doubt that Sunday’s defeat will prove a valuable learning curve for his young, emerging side, with the focus now turning to the remainder of the season as they look to finish the season with victory in this year’s Pro12.

"We have got some more big games coming up this season so there are lots of areas that we can get better at.

"There were so many incidents in the game that we will look at and there are so many facets of our game that we can get better at."

Cullen is also looking beyond this season and fully expects his side to prove more adept at taking on such opponents away from home in future campaigns.

"There is a lot more to come from them. It’s a very young group that we have, who will have gained experience.

"The most pleasing part is the character that they are able to show, so we just need to keep bringing that level of character, while at the same time keep working on little parts of our game that will leave us in a better position when we are playing these big games.

"Because we were playing against a team that has blown away a lot of teams in Europe this season, but we were very close to staying with them.

"So that’s a challenge for us and how we can do a little bit better when we go away from home and into a cauldron like Lyon, where you have 39,000 Clermont fans out of a crowd of 41,000."