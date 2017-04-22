Rassie Erasmus defiantly declared that Munster will "grow into a great team" and learn the painful lessons of their Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

The reigning champions powered to a fully merited 26-10 success in Dublin to keep their title defence on track.

An army of Munster fans descended on Lansdowne Road to ensure the stadium was soaked in red but`, after a close first half, Sarries upped it a level to eventually run out comfortable winners.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to an emotional and stirring journey, but Erasmus urged his men to use the loss to their advantage, and ensure they improve for the experience.

"It's disappointing, and it's sad," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I think it was gutsy and tactically really smart for about 45 minutes but then we lost the plot a little bit. Overall we weren't clinical.

"We know we'll grow into a great team and we know we'll grow into a competitive team at this level, at European level. It will take time but we'll get there.

"But it's sad not to to have given the crowd more and to have got closer and won the game. That's the sad part but the nice part is the opportunity that, listen, maybe in a year's time we'll be much closer."

Munster trailed 6-3 at the break having largely dominated the opening 40 minutes.

They paid the price for not taking their chances when on top, and tries from Mako Vunipola and Chris Wyles, complemented by the flawless kicking of Owen Farrell, squeezed the life out of the province's challenge.

"The only way you'll get it right is by getting it wrong on days like this and learning from it," Erasmus added.

"The guys tried hard but I think the reality is that Saracens, even though the score was really close at one stage, they are that much better than us currently so we've got a long way to go.

"They were spot on. They didn't miss any kicks for goal and then they really defended when we were close to their try line, so it was a well deserved win for them.

"If you go in to half-time 6-3 down and you get one or two opportunities, if you don't take that the pressure will just build and build and then eventually you get a proper hiding."